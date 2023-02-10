CLEARFIELD – Jay Siegel, a resident of Clearfield, is proud to announce his candidacy for the position of Clearfield County Treasurer on the Republican ticket.

Siegel has called Clearfield his home almost his entire life, and is grateful to raise his family here. His daughter, Eve is currently a sophomore at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

Siegel was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., but his family moved to Clearfield in 1972. Siegel attended Hillsdale Elementary School and graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1982.

He is a 1986 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in health education and worked for Arizona State University for a year before returning to plant his roots in his hometown in 1987.

After 35 years of being involved in all facets of the family-owned business, Siegel Engraving Company, Siegel would like to give back to the community that has supported his family.

This beloved family business was established in 1980 by Siegel’s father, the late Allan “Big Al” Siegel, who spearheaded operations until his passing in 2011.

Siegel and his mother, Brenda, have continued to operate the family business in the years since.

As a small business owner, Siegel has extensive experience in business management, including accounting, budgeting, customer service, purchasing, preparing taxes and government reporting.

Siegel’s love for his community extends well beyond the family business. He has been a volunteer coach in Clearfield Little League baseball and softball, Clearfield Elementary basketball and wrestling, the Clearfield Soccer Association, and is currently a volunteer assistant coach on the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School junior varsity and varsity softball teams.

In addition, he has financial experience, having served as the treasurer of various organizations, including the Penn State Barbell Club; the Clearfield Wolfpack Rugby Club; the Federation Baseball League; the Clear-Centre softball chapter of the PIAA, the Anti-Drug Athletes United, Incorporated; the Clearfield Little League Softball Association, and is currently the treasurer of the Clearfield Lady Bison Diamond Club.

As a leader in the Clearfield community, Siegel served on the governing boards of the Mountain and Federation baseball leagues, the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Community Swimming Pool Association, the Clearfield Little League Softball Association, was a co-founder of the Anti-Drug Athletes United powerlifting organization, and still serves as Pennsylvania State Chairman on the board of the 100% Raw Powerlifting organization.

He has also been a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association official since 1992, and currently holds certifications in football, softball and baseball.

Siegel is looking forward to the opportunity of serving the people from the county he loves to call home, saying, “One of my goals as County Treasurer is to modernize the office to meet the demands of an increasing population that likes the convenience of handling their business online, while still giving the hometown face-to-face service that Carol Fox and her staff have been known for these past 28 years.”

“I will be accountable to the taxpayers. Every transaction will be handled with the professionalism and respect that you deserve. I would appreciate your support and humbly ask for your vote in the May 16, 2023 Primary Election. Thank you!”