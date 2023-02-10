For the 18th year in a row, PHN Charitable Foundation (PHNCF) is awarding over $30,000 to students pursuing a career in healthcare. PHNCF’s Scholarship Program works to ensure that there will always be well-trained doctors, nurses, technicians, and other health care professionals to provide the highest quality of care throughout Primary Health Network’s service areas. PHNCF has a long-standing commitment […]

