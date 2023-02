Michael A. Bundy Jr., 33, DuBois, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Born January 11, 1990, he was the son of Michael A. (Ruth) Bundy Sr. and Christi (Senior) Bundy. They survive. Mike was a graduated of the DuBois Area High School Class of 2008. He went on to earn an associate degree […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-a-bundy-jr/