CLEARFIELD – A talented, young local musician accepted the offer of a lifetime when he was recently asked to play his violin on the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

In October, Evan Forcey, a 16-year-old student at the Clearfield Junior-Senior High School, submitted a video audition to Honors Performance Series, a musical production that was established to showcase the most-talented young musicians of today.

Out of 10,000 auditions submitted from around the world, Evan received notification that he was selected as one of the 500 musicians chosen to play in the Honors Symphony in one of the ensembles on violin.

The acceptance e-mails were received by his mother, Danielle, on a November night when Evan was attending a high school football game.

Knowing she could not contain her excitement for long, she sent a text-message asking him to call her when he had a moment.

That “moment” was a highlight for everyone present. Evan was not only invited to perform at Carnegie but was also asked to perform at one of the most iconic performing arts centers in the world, the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

“To say I was extremely ecstatic is an understatement,” Evan said. “Where I am now, in school, I always had a very clear goal as to where I wanted to go since I was about 11 or 12 years old.

“I was a little unsure when I received the notice asking me to apply; however I am so happy that I made the decision to take a chance and audition.”

Evan says he has an appreciation for music as a whole. “I want people to look at this and say, ‘things are not out of your reach or unattainable.’ If you set your mind to something, you can do it. You might be surprised.”

Evan continued, saying that it was the experience of a lifetime and credits many people who still are an influence on his musical upbringing to this day.

“There are so many people to be thankful for in guiding Evan,” his mother said in an interview, “including Mr. Raymond Mandell, high school band and orchestra director, for one.”

Even though he’s already achieved a level many musicians never reach in a lifetime, Evan fully intends to keep on pushing forward with clear goals.

He wants to further his education and continue to compose his own music. Eventually he aspires to have his music played by large ensembles, with the ultimate dream (the Trifecta) to compose, direct and perform.

Danielle went on to say her son started a youth orchestra group for the community two years ago, and is hoping that it stays alive when he goes off to college.

“If you know Evan, his love of music is through every core of his body,” she said on behalf of herself as well as her husband, Ross.

“He has specific dreams and tries every day to be better and better. He has been dedicated from such a young age to always try and better himself.

“Our family feels very blessed.”

Evan Forcey (Provided Photo) Evan Forcey (Provided Photo) Evan Forcey at Carnegie Hall (Provided Photo) HPS Performance at Carnegie Hall (Provided Photo)

Evan will travel to Sydney in late July to rehearse and perform with the string orchestra on his violin.

According to the Honors Performance Series Web site, performing at Sydney Opera House is an honor reserved for elite student performers. Selected Finalists experience music in new ways during this international performance adventure.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series.

“We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most-talented student performers from around the world.

“Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world-renowned venues.

