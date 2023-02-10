CURWENSVILLE-The home finale is emotional for all, especially when it’s a certainty that it is the final time the squad will play on their own hardwood. For the Curwensville Lady Tide, that moment came on Thursday night. The home finale on this night meant a challenge from the Lady Trojans of Mount Union.

Sadly for the Lady Tide, the finale inside Patton Hall resulted in a 63-36 loss, the 20th on the year for Curwensville.

Short-handed with one of their starters, Jaiden Weber-Herring, unavailable, the home squad was a bit behind to start. But, there was no quit as they would out-score the Trojans in the opening quarter, 12-9.

Mount Union would get going after that, as they put up 17 points in the second quarter. Despite that, Curwensville kept it close, only going into the locker room down by three.

Unfortunately, the second half saw the Trojans come out firing, putting the game away in the third with a 27-point burst, while limiting the Tide to just seven points. The 53-30 gap gave a comfortable edge going into the fourth quarter that eventually the visitors allowed some of the younger players some time on the court.

Addison Butler led the scoring for Curwensville, putting up 13 points. The struggle on the night for the Tide was at the foul line, finishing just 6-for-12 at the stripe. By contrast, Mount Union had three players in double figures, with Chelsea Williams and Caitlyn Skopic both putting up a game-high 14 points, while Sophie Smith put up 12 of her own.

At 1-20, the Lady Tide have one final game on the season, that being a battle on the road against Brockway on Monday night.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Mount Union 9 17 27 10 – 63

Curwensville 12 11 7 6 – 36

Mount Union – 63

Sophie Smith 4 4-7 12, Chelsea Williams 5 0-0 14, Abby Boadbeck 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Skopic 4 5-6 14, Maddie Dimoff 2 0-2 4, Molly Smith 4 0-0 9, Neira Cox 2 0-0 4, Lily Massey 0 0-0 0, Kymber Osborne 0 0-0 0, Emma Smith 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 24 9-15 63.

Curwensville – 36

Skylar Pentz 3 0-0 6, Addison Butler 6 1-4 13, Karleigh Freyer 3 2-4 8, Janelle Passmore 0 1-2 1, Brooklynn Price 3 2-2 8, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 6-12 36.