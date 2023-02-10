CLEARFIELD – Experience the joy of community through choral singing!

Registration is officially open for new members to join the Clearfield Choral Society for its spring cycle.

Rehearsals are held Monday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, beginning Feb. 13.

New members will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 27. No audition is required, but experience with music-reading and singing is preferred.

Registration can be completed online at www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org or prior to rehearsals Feb. 13, 20, and 27.

The concert, “We Shall Walk in Peace”, while serving as a memorial for fallen soldiers, features a collection of pieces that describe the power of war in both uniting and dividing humanity, with a final call for humans to want to achieve peace and unity with one another without the bloodshed and violence of war.

The concert will be Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield.

From historical to contemporary, sacred and secular, and traditions both domestic and foreign, this program brings a variety of perspectives on war and its influence.

There is truly a piece for everyone, from Mozart’s moving “Ave verum corpus”, to Vaughan Williams’ somber setting of Walt Whitman’s poem, “Dirge for Two Veterans”, to well-known folk songs and poems from various traditions, among them “In Flander’s Fields”, “Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye”, “Ae Fond Kiss”, and “Chester”.

For more information, find Clearfield Choral Society on Facebook, visit www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org, or call 814-765-4474.