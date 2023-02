Allan Edward Park, 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital in Brookville. He was born on April 25, 1931, to the late Humbert E. and ­Anna Rebecca (Brosius) Park in Brookville, PA. Allan proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was […]

