Are you wondering how to make your organization’s fundraiser more successful? Reach your goals with these ways to get kids excited about school fundraising.

Fundraisers are a great way to supplement your school’s budget and cover the costs of new equipment, valuable experiences, and other opportunities for your organization. Unfortunately, not every fundraiser is a soaring success. When kids don’t have the right resources, support, and motivation, your efforts can fall short of your goal. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get kids excited about school fundraising and set your organization up for success. Check out these tips to make fundraising as effective and enjoyable as possible for your entire group.

Have Clear Incentives

One of the biggest fundraising mistakes schools make is failing to inspire their students. After all, if kids don’t care about reaching your goals, they won’t put an honest effort into the fundraiser. How can you inspire your group to work hard toward your goals? The key is to have a clear incentive that gets everyone excited.

In some cases, that incentive will be your actual fundraising goal. Are you raising money to get new team uniforms or take your band on a big trip? If so, make sure your kids know their goal and what happens when they reach it. Display pictures of your new uniform design or post an itinerary of all the cool places you’ll visit if you reach your goal.

Alternatively, if the goal itself doesn’t excite your group, create fun incentives that inspire them. Pizza parties, reward tiers, and other treats are great ways to keep kids enthusiastic and even encourage friendly competition within your organization.

Set Kids Up for Success

Fundraising can be intimidating for kids, especially if they feel nervous about talking to strangers or if they’ve never participated in a fundraising activity before. Ensure your kids’ excitement outweighs their nerves by giving them everything they need to participate easily and successfully.

For example, if you’re selling products or services as your fundraiser, give kids a sales script and take some time to teach everyone how to give a good sales pitch. With a bit of practice, kids will feel more confident and be more eager to talk to people about your fundraiser.

Choose Creative Fundraisers

Let’s face it: some fundraising ideas are overused and outdated. If your school does the same fundraiser year after year, your kids might feel burnt out and bored with the activity. One of the best tips for getting kids excited about school fundraising is to mix things up with fresh, creative ideas that your students will enjoy rather than dread. The more unique your idea is, the more fun it is for the kids. Plus, a creative fundraiser is more likely to catch people’s interest, leading to more supporters and a better chance of meeting your goals.