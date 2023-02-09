CLEARFIELD – Members of the Clearfield Regional Police Commission discussed new body cams for their officers Wednesday night.

Assistant Chief Julie Curry presented the idea to the commission as she gave an update on a body cam grant that they received from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

She proposed a plan to purchase body cams from a company called Axon instead of staying with the current body cams that police officers have through WatchGuard Motorola.

Axon’s body cameras would be more streamlined than what officers currently use as far as data capture as well as ease of use when it comes to extracting information from the cameras themselves.

Axon is a little more expensive; however, the company upgrades the camera equipment every two-and-a-half years, with the latest version and equipment, no matter what through its long-term warranty plan.

Additionally, the cameras are cloud-based versus having to extract and burn the data onto CDs with the current devices.

The commission voted to move forward with securing the grant money for the cameras through Axon.

The commission also discussed moving forward with its IRB proposal. The target date for data collection is mid-March.

This would be to see what residents have to say about the regionalization of the police departments.

Residents of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are always encouraged to attend police commission meetings, which are held at the township building on the second and third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.

Residents who have parking tickets are encouraged to keep using the drop box at the Clearfield Borough Police Department for payment until the two police departments are fully integrated, which should be very soon.

A total of three cars have been decaled with the new colors and the new Clearfield Regional Police Department logo.