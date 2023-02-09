HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leading 29-25 heading into the last bout of the day, the Brookville wrestling team needed a big performance from 160-pounder Coyha Brown. The Raiders got it. Brown won a 6-1 decision over Nico Zanella to hand Brookville a tight, 32-25 victory over District 7 champion Burrell in the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday. […]

