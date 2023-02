CLEARFIELD – Feb. 5 was Scout Sunday, Pack 2, Troop 2, and a few members of Troop 9 helped the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield celebrate Scout Sunday by participating in the church service.

Scouts and their leaders would like to thank the church for sponsoring Cub Scout Pack 2 and Boy Scout Troop 2. Pictured are members of Pack 2, Troop 2 and Troop 9.