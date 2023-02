Joseph Ogden Rhodes, Jr., age 86, of Mendham, died on January 5, 2023. All services were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home/Attentive Cremation Service, 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, NJ (973-340-7077). Condolences visit www.aloiafuneral.com.

