Joseph Becker, known by most as “Dad”, “Papa”, or “Joe”, passed away on January 24th, 2023 in his Rochester, New York home. He was 76 years old. Papa served in the United States Army for two years during Vietnam, where he repaired communication systems. He spent 25 years at Xerox from 1981-2006. As a father and grandfather, Papa was funny, […]

