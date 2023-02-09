Sandy Township
- On Feb 5, a 15-year-old DuBois boy reported that he was outside Big Lots when an unknown male started yelling at him, and then punched him in the head. The boy was transported to the emergency room by his mom out of precaution. While there, the 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy who hit him came into the ER with hand injuries. Officers made contact with him, and were able to handle the situation without incident. Charges are currently pending.
- On Feb. 5, police received a report of a stay Pitbull outside the Pilot Travel Center. The dog was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Feb. 6 at National Fuel.
- On Feb. 7, a 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy reported that he had been on a trip and was supposed to be home the day before. When he got home a day late, his parents would not allow him in the house. Officers spoke to all parties involved and handled the situation without incident.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Feb. 7 at Lowes.
- On Feb. 7, police investigated an individual in a suspicious truck who was selling items in the Eat ‘N Park parking lot. Contact was made and it was found to be a legitimate business.
- On Feb. 8, a 19-year-old DuBois man lost control of his motorcycle on Larkeytown Road, causing it to hit the guiderail. The man was flown from the scene due to his injuries.
- On Feb. 8, Walmart employees reported that two individuals who claimed to be from a third-party shopping vender attempted to remove items from the store without paying for them under the guise that they were for a customer. The investigation continues.