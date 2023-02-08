PHILIPSBURG – State police at Clearfield investigated a reported bomb threat Feb. 7 at McDonald’s in Philipsburg.

According to a station-issued news release, the call was received at approximately 8:06 a.m., prompting troopers to establish a perimeter.

State police cleared neighboring businesses as well as the area of pedestrian traffic until the restaurant was cleared by a K-9 trooper. No devices were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police, Clearfield barracks, at 814-857-3800.