Ronald H. Foringer, 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1937, in New Bethlehem a son of the late Henry and Alice (Miller) Foringer. He married Janet E. (Males) Foringer on October 25, 1958. She survives. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ronald-h-foringer/