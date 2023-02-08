CLEARFIELD – A handful of Lawrence Township residents raised concerns about a potential new zoning ordinance at the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.

Residents in attendance were concerned about houses being turned into multi-family dwellings, like apartments, and what that would bring to their neighborhoods as well.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner commented that these would be “higher-end” townhomes that would most likely raise the value of the current single-family homes that may end up around them.

All Lawrence Township residents are encouraged to attend the public hearing on March 28 at 6 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Julie Curry reported that there were 286 incidents handled by the Lawrence Township Police Department for the month of January.

These ranged from DUI arrests, to traffic accidents, traffic stops, warrants and attending court hearings.

She also asked the board of supervisors to accept Officer Nathan Lash’s resignation. He will be moving on to the Pennsylvania State Police. The board of supervisors accepted his resignation.

Curry also asked the board to consider allowing new dispatchers of the 911 Center to ride along with township police officers to give them an idea of what to expect on the job. The supervisors subsequently voted to allow the new dispatchers this opportunity.

It was also noted that the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police departments should be merged by next month.

The Rec Park Board is working with the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center to construct a barbeque pit at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. The hope is to start construction in late March or early April.

The supervisors also voted to move forward with the park improvement site plan. This plan includes a recreational building with a parking lot that will be constructed in the future.

Roadmaster Jim King reported that some of the township’s road crew will be working together with the borough road crew to demo a building at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport.

He also asked the supervisors if they would come to a decision on purchasing a buffalo turbine for the skid steer. The supervisors then approved to order the turbine.

The supervisors approved advertise the stone building work for bid with a revision of the specs, as well as to advertise for bids for the purchase of a compact loader and an excavator.

The supervisors also voted to pay the deposit for the new rescue truck for Lawrence Township’s fire department.