Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Banana Whip. A quick and delicious dessert for one! Ingredients 1 cup miniature marshmallows 1/4 cup milk 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped 1/4 cup diced ripe banana 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs 1 tablespoon finely chopped walnuts Directions -In a small saucepan, combine marshmallows and milk. -Cook and stir […]

