SPRING MILLS — After finishing out the prior week winning two of three contests, the Clearfield Bison cagers were feeling like things had turned around after some January struggles. That momentum was what the entire squad hoped would carry over into the final league contest of the year. It also, coincidentally, would be the final road trip for the season. A showdown against the Penns Valley Rams would conclude the league games for the year, and for Clearfield, it was not easy.

A slight lead 11-10 after one quarter was given up one quarter later. But, as has been something seen many times this year, the Bison would come out with a strong second half to pull out a 43-35 win, sweeping the series with the Rams.

Both squads went shot-for-shot in the opening quarter, with the Bison taking a slight edge after the first eight minutes. The 11-10 advantage was not much, and that was what Penns Valley needed.

The second quarter fell their way, as the Bison were halted in a major way. A pair of free throws plus a bucket by Luke Pallo were all that Clearfield could tally, while the Rams nearly tripled the output of their opposition. Jackson Romig got rolling in the second, bucketing eight of his game-tying high of 22 points to give the Rams a 20-15 advantage into the locker room.

The second half, however, belonged to Clearfield.

Fueled by the scoring of Cole Miller, who put up 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Clearfield would outscore the Rams, 28-15, over the final 16 minutes. Miller added in eight rebounds plus four assists.

Clearfield finishes the Mountain League portion of its schedule with a 9-5 record.

The season is not over, however. The Bison (13-6) will finish out the year with three games in the Bison Gym, starting this Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip-off against DuBois Central Catholic.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 11 4 15 13 – 43

Penns Valley 10 10 9 6 – 35

Clearfield – 43

Cole Miller 13 5-6 22, Andon Greslick 2 0-0 5, Morgen Billotte 2 0-0 5, Braison Patrick 2 2-2 7, Anthony Lopez 0 0-0 0, Luke Pallo 2 0-0 4, Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 7-8 43.

Penns Valley – 35

Richie Butler 0 0-0 0, Gavin Robb 3 0-0 6, Jackson Romig 8 3-4 22, Colin Niewinski 2 0-0 4, Dakota Brodzina 1 0-0 2, Fletcher Ironside 0 1-2 1, Carson Webster 0 0-0 0, Ethan Narber 0 0-0 0, Kyle Long 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14 4-6 35.

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/02 @ Curwensville 56 – 39 1 – 0

12/07 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 53 – 49 2 – 0

12/09 @ Punxsutawney 42 – 47 2 – 1

12/15 HOLLIDAYSBURG ppd. 2 – 1

12/19 @ Bald Eagle Area 34 – 50 2 – 2

12/21 WEST BRANCH 64 – 59 3 – 2

12/27&28 @ Cambria Heights Tourney

12/27 vs. Williamsburg 61 – 37 4 – 2

12/28 vs. Cambria Heights 51 – 41 5 – 2

01/03 TYRONE 61 – 59 6 – 2

01/05 @ Bellefonte 46 – 43 7 – 2

01/09 @ Huntingdon 45 – 40 8 – 2

01/12 PENNS VALLEY 55- 26 9 – 2

01/17 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 40 – 43 9 – 3

01/20 @ Hollidaysburg 51 – 69 9 – 4

01/24 BALD EAGLE AREA 49 – 39 10 – 4

01/27 @ Tyrone 39 – 76 10 – 5

01/31 BELLEFONTE 49 – 62 10 – 6

02/02 HOLLIDAYSBURG 66 – 50 11 – 6

02/03 HUNTINGDON 65 – 50 12 – 6

02/07 @ Penns Valley 43 – 35 13 – 6

02/09 DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC

02/14 CURWENSVILLE

02/15 DUBOIS