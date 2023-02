JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.851 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.851 Average price during the week of January 30, 2023: $3.865 Average price during the week of February […]

