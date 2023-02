William J. (Bill) Varacallo, Sr., 92, entered eternal rest at his home in Sykesville on February 3, 2023. Born on February 1st, 1931, he was the son of the late Dominic and Tomasina (Molinaro) Varacallo, and was a dedicated son, husband, father, and grandfather. Bill was married to Anna (Marge) Sherosky on October 17, 1953, after 67 years of marriage […]

