Robert L. Grassel, 64, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. He was born November 27, 1958 to Edward and Gloria (Donnelly) Grassel in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Bob was a peacetime veteran serving with the United States Army. He was a life long truck driver before retiring in July of 2022. Bob enjoyed golfing and shooting guns. He is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-l-grassel/