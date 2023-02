Lance John Walker, 71, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023, while at his home. He was born on July 21, 1951, to the late Gilbert and Margaret (Allan) Walker in Cleveland, Ohio. Lance graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1970. He was a self-employed carpenter by trade and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lance-john-walker/