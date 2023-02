Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey, 98, of Hawthorn, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kittanning Care Center. Born on January 4, 1925, in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Viola Grace (Schreckengost) Sigworth. She was the last surviving member of her family. Jeannie was married on November 3, 1945, to George R. “Bus” […]

