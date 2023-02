Thomas L. Ransel, age 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. He was born to the late Clyde and Margaret (Colhepp) Ransel on July 31, 1938, in Sigel, PA. Tom attended the Sigel High School and graduated with the class of 1956. After graduation, he went on to […]

