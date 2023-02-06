PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)— Paul Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, has stepped down following his conviction for DUI and multiple violations of a Protection From Abuse order, as well as allegations of sexual harassment against a school staff member. (Photo above: Mug shot of Paul Hetrick, provided to exploreJeffersonPA.com by the Jefferson County Jail following his February 3 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/punxsy-principal-announces-resignation-citing-personal-struggles/