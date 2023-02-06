DUBOIS – New Story Schools in DuBois will hold its first “Easter in a Basket” food drive.

However, it needs help with giving back to local families in need Thursday, April 6, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the DuBois Mall.

New Story needs local businesses/agencies to serve as drop-off points/collection stations for donated items.

Donation locations will be open from March 13 through April 3.

Items needed include hams (gift cards); scalloped or mashed potatoes; canned green beans or corn; baked beans and cookie mixes.

Please contact Tim Port by March 1 to serve as a donation drop-off and or with any questions with regards to providing donations.

Port may be reached by phone at 814-201-9256 or e-mail at timothy.port@newstoryschools.com.