Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Mini Apple Pies. A great-tasting snack using buttermilk biscuits, an apple, and raisins! Ingredients 1 – 12 oz. tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits 1 medium tart apple, peeled and finely chopped 1/4 cup raisins 3 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 tablespoons butter Directions -Using a rolling pin, flatten each biscuit into a 3-in. […]

