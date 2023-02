Dorothy A. Torretti, a long time resident of Stump Creek and Sykesville, passed away at Centre Care near State College, PA, on February 2. She was born March 7, 1926 in Sykesville, PA, the daughter of Michael Polifko and Susan (Nalepa) Polifko. A 1944 graduate of Sykesville High School, she married William A. Torretti, aka Cutty, on July 20, 1946, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dorothy-a-torretti/