CLEARFIELD – Are you ready to say “Be Mine” to a new career?

Don’t miss the “Meet your Match” job fair at the PA CareerLink of Clearfield County at Clearfield, 1125 Linden St., on Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with local employers who are ready to hire. CareerLink staff will be on hand to assist with resumes, job applications and more.

Newly added to the event is a chili competition featuring contributions from participating employers and staff with local “celebrity judges” determining the winner.

Employers who would like to participate in the job fair should contact the PA CareerLink at 814-765-8118 by Feb. 13.

For more information, visit the office’s Facebook page by searching “Clearfield CareerLink.”

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program.

For more information on the Stevens Amendment and funding, visit https://www.workforcesolutionspa.com/categories/resources/pages/stevens-amendment.