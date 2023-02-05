CLEARFIELD – Students and faculty at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate “National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.”

CTE Month provides programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college and career-ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand occupation fields.

Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Armanini and Dallas Kephart visited the CCCTC last month, touring the programs and learning more about the need for skilled tradesmen, and helping CCCTC kick off CTE month.

CCCTC will be highlighting students and the programs during the month of February. To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students visit at www.ccctc.edu.