CLEARFIELD – For anyone who’s considering running for local office, Clearfield County will be holding a “Candidates Night” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Clearfield County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 1, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Election office staff will be discussing the following:

Election Cycle Calendar

Petitions, Filing Fees and Signature requirements

Statements of Financial Interest

Campaign Finance

School Directors (Cross-filing requirements)

The Election Office will have petition packets and all necessary paperwork and information required to run for office at this presentation.

If you are unable to attend, petition packets will be available at our office beginning the week of Feb. 6.

There is no charge for this program and it is open to the public. If you have any questions regarding this program, please do not hesitate to contact the office at 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053 or e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org.