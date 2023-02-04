DUBOIS – Within the information sciences and technology programs offered at Penn State DuBois, students and prospective students now have access to another program of study. Recently, many of Penn State’s campus have now begun offering a new bachelor’s degree in information technology. Penn State DuBois is one of those campuses, offering this new degree in addition to the associate’s degree in information sciences and technology that has been a staple of the campus for many years. Each of the Penn State campuses offering this degree has the ability to specialize their program in areas that they are notably strong in. Let’s take a closer look at information technology and the new degree program now available at Penn State DuBois.

What is information technology?

Information technology is defined as the study or use of systems, mainly computers and telecommunications systems, for storing, retrieving, processing and sending information. This can be traced back to some of the earliest days of computer, telecommunications, and networking technology.

With that in mind, the information technology degree program at Penn State DuBois offers both broad organizational problem-solving skills and in-depth knowledge in current in-demand technical skills. Using technology to leverage organizational resources and address organizational challenges is at the forefront of the course of study. The program includes required and optional courses in cybersecurity, databases, computer programming, project management, security and risk analysis, networking, web design and development, application development, and systems analysis. This gives each student a broad base of skills that gives them a firm foundation upon which to start their career.

Information technology program at Penn State DuBois

The bachelor’s degree in information technology at Penn State DuBois allows students to acquire and develop a broad set of skills in many areas. What makes this program unique when compared to other programs is its strong networking aspect. For all degrees offered within the information sciences and technology study areas, Penn State DuBois specializes in networking.

Jason Long, program leader for the information technology program at Penn State DuBois, developed this bachelor’s program to also offer students ample opportunity for hands-on learning that can’t be easily duplicated elsewhere.

“I made sure there is a hands-on learning environment here at Penn State DuBois,” Long said. “This has led to great success and career placement for graduates right away.”

At Penn State DuBois, students have access to multiple computer labs that each provide their own distinct function. This includes a networking lab that is entirely operated and managed by students. The students work alongside professors and one another to get the systems up and running, keep them operational and troubleshoot any complications that present themselves along the way. It’s this kind of hands-on learning that can help shape students for their careers after they graduate.

For this bachelor’s program, each year the courses within information technology intensifies. For first year students, you will complete courses similar to those in the other information sciences and technology programs. Introduction courses in cyber security, programming, database design and networking will all be complete in the first year. In year two, students will experience courses dealing with hardware, operating systems, virtualization and system analysis while also diving further into networking with network management and security. The third year sees students fully transition into the new program fully, delving into project management, system design and development and furthering their knowledge of information security. For the fourth year in the program, students move into the final, advanced areas. This includes advanced database design, computer forensics and cyber forensics. When a student fully completes the bachelor’s degree program, they have a full and wide base of education and knowledge.

As part of this program, students are required to complete requirements for an internship as well. Each student who is seeking their bachelor’s degree is required to complete at least 300 hours of internship experience prior to graduation.

“Students have full exposure to what will be coming at them once they finish our program,” Dr. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer states. “With our IT degree, they are ready to start working in the industry.”

While in the information technology program, students also have the opportunity to work towards several certifications if they desire. Students can become a Microsoft® certified solutions associate or complete numerous certificates through CompTIA, just to name a few.

Another aspect that makes the information technology bachelor’s program at Penn State DuBois unique is that students who originally enrolled in the associate’s program in information sciences and technology have the ability to continue their education directly into the new bachelor’s degree program seamlessly.

Alumni from Penn State DuBois

Graduates from the information sciences and technology programs at Penn State DuBois can be found across the globe working for some of the most well-known organizations in the world today. Just some of the recognizable names include these companies:

Amazon

Cisco

CNB

Deloitte

Highmark

Lockheed Martin

Penn Highlands Healthcare

PNC

Verizon

Numerous alumni are also working in high level positions for other groups, such as private and public school districts as well as positions for the government on both the state and national levels.

Amanda Butler, a 2013 alumna of Penn State DuBois, was one of several alumni members who returned to campus in 2022 to help review final projects while providing feedback and insight to students. She shared her thoughts about the program at that time as well.

“The IT program really gave me the basis for everything I needed in my career,” Butler said about the program offered at Penn State DuBois.

She also highlighted the importance of the specific aspects in the program, addressing the importance of the final projects. “The help desk items this project covers is huge because you need to be able to troubleshoot and understand the user processes from both ends,” Butler said.

Starting your journey at Penn State DuBois

Penn State DuBois always looks forward to hearing from perspective students who want to learn more and get started on their educational journey here. One of the best places to start that journey is to come to the campus for a visit! Coming up on Feb. 23, Penn State DuBois will be hosting a visitation day for the information sciences and technology programs, as well as the business programs. Beginning at 10 a.m., perspective students and their families can come to campus to meet with admissions counselors and faculty members for each of the programs. Tours of the campus will also be offered and a complimentary lunch will also be available. Registration is required to attend the upcoming visitation day.

To learn more about all the information sciences and technology offerings at Penn State DuBois, and to get registered for the upcoming visitation day, visit our program website here.