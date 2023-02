John Michael Koromaus, 83, of De Lancey, PA, passed away during the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023, while a resident at Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Andover, OH. He was born on October 8, 1939, to the late Joseph and Helen (Rosman) Koromaus in Punxsutawney, PA. John graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1957 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-michael-koromaus/