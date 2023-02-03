Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Parker J. Alley Bench Warrant Tiffany Bell Bench Warrant Keane E. Billotte Bench Warrant William Blankenship Bench Warrant Christina M. Borrero Bench Warrant Richard A. Coble Bench Warrant Harley R. Daniels Bench Warrant Harley D. Davis Bench Warrant Steve A. Devitt Bench Warrant Tracy L. Diehl Bench Warrant David W. Dixon Bench Warrant Jerry E. English Jr. Bench Warrant Armando W. Fortunato Bench Warrant Andrew T. Gausman Bench Warrant Raymond C. Geer Bench Warrant Timothy W. Grimes Bench Warrant Christopher B. Hanes Bench Warrant Anthony D. Jourdan Bench Warrant Rawna J. Klanish Bench Warrant Hunter K. Lansberry Bench Warrant James M. McDonald Bench Warrant Christopher M. Miller Bench Warrant Isaac E. Miller Bench Warrant Marcy J. Obleman Bench Warrant Cody J. Ogden Bench Warrant Tina Aline Pierson (McGuire) Bench Warrant Jessica Rivera Bench Warrant Joshua E. Rupert Bench Warrant Lori L. Schena Bench Warrant Tracey L. Scullion Bench Warrant James C. Selvage Bench Warrant Justin J. Shank Bench Warrant Jessica D. Shomo Bench Warrant Robert W. Shomo Jr. Bench Warrant Vincent E. Spencer Bench Warrant Amie D. Stroud Bench Warrant David M. Teats Bench Warrant Larry J. Templeton Bench Warrant Amanda B. Tetlow Bench Warrant Ronald L. Weitoish Bench Warrant Alan A. Wildonger Bench Warrant Jerry D. Willette Bench Warrant Alicea S. Wineberg Bench Warrant Benjamin J. Witherite Bench Warrant Jamie L. Witherite (Haversack) Bench Warrant