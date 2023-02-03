HUNTINGDON — Hoping to feed off the win from earlier in the week, the Clearfield Lady Bison were strapped in for one of the final remaining road trips on the season Thursday night. A trip south and east was on the slate, as they would visit the Huntingdon Lady Bearcats for yet another Mountain League showdown.

Although it was a slower pace to start the night, Clearfield kept things close, and would make a charge. But that charge came to a halt, as they would fall on this night, 51-44, to their opposition.

The night started slowly for both squads, combining for just 17 points in the first quarter, and Huntingdon barely holding onto a single-possession lead. It was becoming clear that this game would be won by the team that could keep pace for an entire 32 minutes, and little by little Clearfield would continue to battle. Clearfield’s second quarter proved to be better, but they were still outscored enough that they headed to the locker room down 20-16.

It was when the teams came out of the locker room that the game changed in a big way.

Both squads were fired up, but Clearfield had a bit of a pep and pushed the pace quickly and often. Huntingdon kept things tight, but all five Bison starters would find the basket at some point in the quarter. In fact, the Bison only played five players the entire game. Having taken the lead in the third, keeping a balanced scoring attack in the final quarter would be key. Clinging to a 32-30 lead, the other major key was to keep the pace.

While Hannah Glunt and Cayleigh Walker managed to get into double figures, scoring 13 and 11 points, both would be limited to a combined four points in the final quarter.

The pace stayed the same, and attrition began to win. Huntingdon took advantage, seeing the Lady Bison get tired, and it meant opportunities to score both from the floor and the foul line. Led by Lily Fiscus, who finished with a game-high 23 points, she would put up 11 in the final quarter as part of a 21-point effort by the home squad to put Clearfield away. Along with Fiscus, Lily Burger managed to put up 14 points of her own.

Clearfield (9-11) has a bit of a light duty run to close out the regular season. With only two games remaining on the schedule, those games are spread over a nine-day span.

The Lady Bison will be back on their home court, the final time for the season, on Monday night when they host Penns Valley. It was mid-January when Clearfield suffered some Friday the 13th bad luck, falling in the first contest between the two schools, 58-46. Tip-off for junior varsity is at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 7 9 18 10 – 44

Huntingdon 10 10 10 21 – 51

Clearfield – 44

Hannah Glunt 5 2-3 13, Alayna Winters 1 2-2 4, Cayleigh Walker 2 7-9 11, Riley Ryen 4 0-0 9, Mia Helsel 2 2-2 7. TOTALS 14 13-16 44.

Huntingdon – 51

Lily Fiscus 10 3-5 23, Jordyn Patrick 1 2-2 4, Lily Burger 6 1-3 14, Allison Lynn 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Querry 2 2-2 6, Morgan Guisler 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 21 8-12 51.