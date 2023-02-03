Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted a motorist whose vehicle had become disabled along Bigler Avenue.
- Police were asked to check the welfare of a female along East Market Street. Police made contact with the female and found her to be okay.
- Police received a report regarding a disturbance at Penn Highlands Clearfield. According to police, a male became agitated and struck the wall causing damage. Police were already on-scene and able to subdue the male to avoid any injuries or further damage.
- Police were called to East Market Street for an activated business alarm. Upon arrival, police found the building to be secure.
- Drug paraphernalia was turned over to police after it was discovered by tenants who had recently purchased a residence. Police were able to properly dispose of the items.
- Police were called to a business along South Third Street where a male appeared to be under the influence. Upon arrival, officers found him inside a vehicle attempting to leave. The male was reportedly found to be under the influence of controlled substances. EMS was called and transported the male to the hospital due to his level of impairment. Charges of DUI are pending on the male.