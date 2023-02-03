CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Brion K. Brown, Osceola Mills
- Greg L. Butterfuss, Conneaut Lake
- Justin E. Clinton, DuBois
- Jeremiah R. Coder, DuBois
- Dennis S. Collins Jr., DuBois
- David H. Duckett, Clearfield
- Michael D. English, Philipsburg
- James I. Esposti III, Mahaffey
- Efrain Estrada, DuBois
- Aaron S. Everett, N.C.
- Justin R. Gill, Westover
- James S. Gillen, Burnside
- Kory M. Graw, DuBois
- Thomas T. Hall, Clearfield
- Andrew J. Haney, Clearfield
- Joel T. Hollies, DuBois
- Jesse L. Keagle, DuBois
- Colt M. Kramer, Philipsburg
- Silvino Lopez, Clearfield
- Thomas M. Lumadue, Mineral Springs
- Ronald L. Maines Jr., Rockton
- Allen P. McBride, unknown
- Robert J. McKinney Jr., Philipsburg
- Tyler J. McGlynn, Houtzdale
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Bryon E. Mowrey, DuBois
- Thor A. Myers Sr., Unknown Address
- Timothy S. Patton Jr. Brookville
- Chesley A. Phillips, DuBois
- Robert A. Polito III, DuBois
- Gregory A. Pruitt, DuBois
- Michael J. Reed, unknown
- Floyd E. Russell, Clearfield
- Remington Scott, Address Unknown
- Kenneth D. Smith, Olanta
- Patrick W. Smith, Houtzdale
- Larry J. Templeton Sr., Morrisdale
- John T. Varner Sr., Houtzdale
- Victoria E. Williams, Madera
- Jimmy L. Witt Jr., Curwensville
- Jason W. Witherite, Luthersburg