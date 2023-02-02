Sarah Schofield was one of 10 children born to Joseph Schofield and Elizabeth Aikins Schofield.

Sarah’s father Joseph worked in the woolen factory on Anderson Creek, Lower Rockton. The family lived on a farm located nearby on Spruce Hill, along the Snow Shoe/Packerville Turnpike.

Sarah lived on the farm and, at the age of 25, taught at the Spruce Hill School in 1876. On June 5, 1876, Sarah opened school with 11 scholars.

Her diary states that the air was cold, and she kept a fire during the school day, which opened with Scripture reading.

On July 4 of that year, Sarah accompanied her family to the Clearfield Fairgrounds for Independence Day celebrations. She walked downtown to view the “new” jail built by George Thorn in 1870-73.

Later at the fairgrounds, she listened to a speech by Mr. Murray (the first president of the Clearfield County Historical Society), enjoyed music during their picnic dinner, heard the reading of the Declaration of Independence, and danced with a crowd of 80 people.

In September she rode the train from Clearfield to Philadelphia to attend the Centennial Exhibition. She watched the Odd Fellows Parade and attended many of the exhibitions.

Her diary entry is detailed with many grand experiences, which were fascinating to this girl who lived life on a first-generation farm in rural Clearfield County.

Sarah went on to teach at other schools such as the Hubert School (near Rumbarger Cemetery in DuBois), Home Camp, and Winterburne.

She never married. She passed away on Dec. 31, 1940 and is buried next to her brothers Joseph and Arthur in the Rockton Cemetery.

You can read more about her in the Bulletin of the Clearfield County Historical Society or read the transcript of her diary at the society’s Alexander Research Center.