HARRISBURG – Wednesday, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Acting Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the department is now accepting applications for grants to aid snowmobile- and all-terrain vehicle-related projects.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts and as the statewide leader in outdoor recreation, DCNR is supportive of projects that improve upon and expand opportunities across commonwealth,” Dunn said.

“We look forward to receiving applications for worthy projects during this year’s grant round.”

Applications will be accepted February 1 through March 31. Applications only will be accepted electronically through DCNR’s online grant application system.

Proposed projects eligible for these grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and for-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

No match is required for this funding, but applications providing match will be given additional consideration.

Funding for these grants comes from the ATV and Snowmobile Restricted Accounts, which are funded through registration fees that riders pay.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 38,000 active snowmobiles registered, and nearly 275,000 ATVs.

DCNR offers two grant rounds annually for ATV and snowmobile projects. Last year, these grants supported 10 projects totaling more than $1.1 million.

For more information on motorized recreation opportunities in Pennsylvania, visit DCNR’s snowmobiling and ATV riding webpages.