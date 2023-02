Lois Maxine Dinger, 79, a thirty-plus year resident of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Lois was born on June 12, 1943, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to the late Arthur and Gussie Shaffer. Lois was a treasured wife for fifty-nine years, a beloved mother to five children, and a much-loved Mama to eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. […]

