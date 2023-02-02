State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of an active domestic Jan. 29 on North Sixth Street in Grampian Borough. As a result, a 24-year-old Clearfield man was arrested for simple assault and lodged in county jail.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Jan. 22 on Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. As a result, a 60-year-old Curwensville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- State police received a report of retail theft Dec. 11 at Dollar General in Bigler Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a pack of latex gloves. The individual is known and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report concerning a Protection from Abuse order violation Jan. 24 in Chester Hill Borough. As a result of the incident, troopers arrested a 26-year-old Julian man.
- State police arrested a 26-year-old Julian man for drug possession on Jan. 24 in Chester Hill Borough.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a vehicle break-in and theft Jan. 31 in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness at Clearfield Square. According to a department-issued news release, the suspect smashed out a window in a parked car and removed a black backpack containing a cell phone, credit cards, an identification card and other items. The suspect vehicle is described as being a white in color Nissan Rogue SUV with tinted windows. Following the break-in and theft, the suspect allegedly attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards at the DuBois Walmart store. Anyone with information is asked to contact the township police.