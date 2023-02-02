<!-- wp:image {"id":492188,"width":889,"height":667,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/MyersFB-800x600.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-492188" width="889" height="667"\/><figcaption>\u00a0<br>Clearfield senior\u00a0Eric Myers, front center, recently signed to\u00a0continue his football career\u00a0at\u00a0Lycoming College.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Myers\u00a0are\u00a0his\u00a0parents\u00a0RJ Myers and Nicki McDowell-Myers.\u00a0\u00a0Standing in the back row are\u00a0Heather Prestash- Principal, Tim Janocko- football head coach, and Robert Gearhart- Athletic Director.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->