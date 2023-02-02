BROOKVILLE — On Saturday, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team will look to make their first trek into the District 9 AA Team Wrestling Championships at Brookville High School a stepping stone into the PIAA-AA State Team Championships, which begin Thursday February 9 in Hershey.

At 11:30 am on Saturday, the top seeded Bison (13-1) will face the winner of the 10:00 am pigtail bout between number four seed Cranberry (3-1) and number five seed Clarion (9-6) in the semifinals.

The other semifinal will see the number two seed Brookville Raiders (16-2) and the number three seed St. Marys Flying Dutch (6-1) face off.

The winners will meet at 1:00 PM in the finals, with the winner qualifying for the state championships, where they will face the District 7 runner-up in the first round.

Cranberry defeated Clarion 42-21 earlier in the season, while Brookville defeated St. Marys 36-21 just last week.

Brookville has won the last nine AA championships. Clearfield’s last title, while in AAA, was in 2016.