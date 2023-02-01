PUNXSUTAWNEY — After giving up two forfeits and suffering a loss in three out of the first four weight classes, the Curwensville Golden Tide won five bouts in a row and seven out of eight, all by bonus points, and hung a 47-29 loss on their hosts, the Punxsutawney Chucks on Tuesday night.

The match started in traditional fashion at 107 pounds where Tide sophomore Austin Gilliland (17-11) used a first period fall over Hunter Dobson (9-12) to give the visitors an early 6-0 lead.

That lead didn’t last long as the Tide forfeited at 114 and 121 to fall behind 12-6.

Jordan Rutan (19-2) made it 17-6 Punxsy after he had a 15-0 tech fall over Damian Brady (11-13) at 127.

At 133, Tide sophomore Dylan Deluccia (17-9) had his own 15-0 tech fall over Nick Motter (3-15) to start the Tide’s roll.

Four falls in a row, from 139 to 160, turned a 17-11 deficit into a 35-17 lead.

Picking up falls were Ryder Kuklinskie (9-3), Nik Fegert (21-10), Alex Murawski (11-10), and Logan Aughenbaugh (25-8).

Grant Miller (21-2) momentarily ended the Tide roll with a pin to bring the Chucks within striking distance at 35-23 with three bouts to go.

Any hope of a Chuck comeback was quickly dashed as Chase Irwin (20-12) at 189 and Trenton Guiher (20-9) at 215 picked up back-to-back falls, giving the Tide seven on the night, to seal the deal.

A Tide forfeit at 285 set the final score at 47-29, which got the Tide back to .500 on the season at 9-9. The loss dropped Punxsutawney to 7-13 for the year.

The Tide will now have a week off until next Tuesday when they will host the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.