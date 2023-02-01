PUNXSUTAWNEY — After giving up two forfeits and suffering a loss in three out of the first four weight classes, the Curwensville Golden Tide won five bouts in a row and seven out of eight, all by bonus points, and hung a 47-29 loss on their hosts, the Punxsutawney Chucks on Tuesday night.
The match started in traditional fashion at 107 pounds where Tide sophomore Austin Gilliland (17-11) used a first period fall over Hunter Dobson (9-12) to give the visitors an early 6-0 lead.
That lead didn’t last long as the Tide forfeited at 114 and 121 to fall behind 12-6.
Jordan Rutan (19-2) made it 17-6 Punxsy after he had a 15-0 tech fall over Damian Brady (11-13) at 127.
At 133, Tide sophomore Dylan Deluccia (17-9) had his own 15-0 tech fall over Nick Motter (3-15) to start the Tide’s roll.
Four falls in a row, from 139 to 160, turned a 17-11 deficit into a 35-17 lead.
Picking up falls were Ryder Kuklinskie (9-3), Nik Fegert (21-10), Alex Murawski (11-10), and Logan Aughenbaugh (25-8).
Grant Miller (21-2) momentarily ended the Tide roll with a pin to bring the Chucks within striking distance at 35-23 with three bouts to go.
Any hope of a Chuck comeback was quickly dashed as Chase Irwin (20-12) at 189 and Trenton Guiher (20-9) at 215 picked up back-to-back falls, giving the Tide seven on the night, to seal the deal.
A Tide forfeit at 285 set the final score at 47-29, which got the Tide back to .500 on the season at 9-9. The loss dropped Punxsutawney to 7-13 for the year.
The Tide will now have a week off until next Tuesday when they will host the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
|Weight
|Summary
|PAH
|CAH
|107
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) over Hunter Dobson (Punxsutawney) (Fall 1:23)
|0
|6
|114
|Nina Twigg (Punxsutawney) FORFEIT
|6
|6
|121
|Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) FORFEIT
|12
|6
|127
|Jordan Rutan (Punxsutawney) over Damian Brady (Curwensville ) (TF 15-0 0:00)
|17
|6
|133
|Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) over Nick Motter (Punxsutawney) (TF 15-0 0:00)
|17
|11
|139
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) over David Kunselman (Punxsutawney) (Fall 5:07)
|17
|17
|145
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) over Brett Dean (Punxsutawney) (Fall 1:35)
|17
|23
|152
|Alex Murawski (Curwensville) over Ezekiel Bennett (Punxsutawney) (Fall 5:24)
|17
|29
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Jared Meeks (Punxsutawney) (Fall 0:29)
|17
|35
|172
|Grant Miller (Punxsutawney) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) (Fall 1:56)
|23
|35
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) over Joel Mehalic (Punxsutawney) (Fall 3:49)
|23
|41
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Austin Fischer (Punxsutawney) (Fall 0:34)
|23
|47
|285
|Aiden Shaffer (Punxsutawney) FORFEIT
|29
|47