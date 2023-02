Richard G. “Dick” Allison, 75, of Reynoldsville, died Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness. Born in Punxsutawney on September 12, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Grace Milliron Allison. He was a 1965 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended technical school in Scranton, PA. Mr. Allison proudly and honorably […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-g-dick-allison/