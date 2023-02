Richard D. Miller, age 71, passed from this world January 30, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital. He had been ill since New Year’s Day. Richard was the sixth child of Jerry and Gertrude (Burd) Miller of Flemington, PA. Richard was predeceased by three brothers, Jerry Jr., Franklin and Vernon Miller and sister Betty O’Connell. Richard was a proud member of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-d-miller/