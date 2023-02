Richard A. Kahle, 85, of Brookville, died Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at McKinley Health Center following a period of declining health. Born in Sigel on June 1, 1937, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Snyder Kahle. He was a graduate of Sigel High School and proudly and honorably served his country in the US Army. […]

