DuBOIS, Pa. — Registration is currently open for an upcoming session of German language education through continuing and community education at Penn State DuBois.

Taking place virtually via Zoom, the class will meet on Mondays beginning on March 6 through May 8 with a start time of 6 p.m.

This introductory course will provide a language overview and teach greetings and introductions, letters and numbers, important cultural phrases and other student requested German words. This class also will introduce students to German culture, customs and traditions. Designed to help those doing business with German companies or those wanting to travel to Germany, this class also will be enjoyable for those just wanting to learn more about German culture and gain knowledge of their heritage.

Students will learn polite phrases such as “Please,” “Thank you,” and “You’re welcome.” Students also will learn important phrases for traveling, asking directions and how to read road signs. The instructor will utilize small groups, presentations and role playing as ways to teach students what they need to know about communicating with German friends and colleagues.

The course will be led by Lena Gavazzi, who has taught German in the Saint Marys Area School District for more than 20 years. She holds a master of education degree from Gannon University and completed her undergraduate studies at Penn State in German education. Gavazzi also was part of a study abroad program during her time at Penn State, making the journey to Phillipps-Universität in Marhurg, Germany. She also has travel experiences in numerous European countries, including Germany, France, England and more.

This course is Act 48 approved with students needing to attend all 15 hours of training to qualify for credits and to receive their certificate of completion.

To review all the details for this course offering and to register, visit the webpage for the course.

