Heather Olson-Desmett of Curwensville has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for election to the office of Clearfield County Register & Recorder.

Olson-Desmett grew up in Grampian and is the daughter of Carol Turner and the late C. Thomas Woodel.

She graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1995 and in 1998 she obtained an Associate’s degree in specialized business from DuBois Business College.

She became a certified Notary Public in 2021. She performs as the lead singer of the Silver Eagle Band throughout Clearfield County and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Olson-Desmett also performs the National Anthem for sporting events and the local Vietnam Veterans.

Olson-Desmett and her husband, Bob, attend the Curwensville First Baptist Church and Oak Ridge Union Church where she provides special music.

For the past 21 years, she has dedicated her time to public service as the administrative assistant to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

During this time, she has been responsible for providing direct assistance to the Chief of Police and recording all legal documents in the police department’s records management system.

She also helps assist county court-related offices in obtaining documents pertaining to criminal prosecution in Lawrence Township.

“It is my promise to the voters, that if I am given the privilege of being elected as your Register & Recorder, I will do my upmost to see that your tax dollars are used wisely and that the office will continue to give you the service that you deserve and have received throughout the years,” Olson-Desmett said.

“I would also like to build upon the foundation that the present Register & Recorder and her staff has set, by implementing current technology to provide online resources for the residents of Clearfield County.”